  • Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha

    04:43

  • Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars

    05:13

  • Why President Biden's base is in distress

    01:59

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

    10:39

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34

  • Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine

    06:17

  • Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee

    00:36

  • Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion

    05:04
    'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels

    05:33
    U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser

    07:39

  • Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo

    06:28

  • ‘Nothing but political grandstanding’: Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson

    06:32

  • Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia

    11:17

  • Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down

    04:54

  • 'We have evidence' of Russian war crimes, says Ukraine prosecutor general

    04:36

  • Sen. Durbin: The theories thrown at Judge Jackson 'just don't wash'

    07:02

  • Trump goes after the 'Big 12' GOP incumbents for the midterms

    09:37

  • 'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

    07:08

  • Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia

    07:13

  • Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58

Morning Joe

'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels

05:33

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell reports on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tuesday trip to Belgium to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial.April 5, 2022

