    Witnesses recount extreme brutality from Russian troops

    03:19

  • 'We don't know what the final goal is': Why Russia's invasion is so dangerous

    08:24

  • Dan Abrams: Media missed legitimate questions on Hunter Biden

    11:28

  • Jaime Harrison: Dems have delivered, and we'll continue to deliver

    05:58

  • Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars

    05:13

  • Why President Biden's base is in distress

    01:59

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

    10:39

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34

  • Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine

    06:17

  • Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee

    00:36

  • Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion

    05:04

  • 'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels

    05:33

  • U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser

    07:39

  • Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo

    06:28

  • ‘Nothing but political grandstanding’: Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson

    06:32

  • Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha

    04:43

  • Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia

    11:17

  • Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down

    04:54

  • 'We have evidence' of Russian war crimes, says Ukraine prosecutor general

    04:36

  • Sen. Durbin: The theories thrown at Judge Jackson 'just don't wash'

    07:02

Morning Joe

Secretary Blinken says accountability will come to those responsible for crimes in Ukraine

03:28

Secretary of State Blinken tells NBC News' Andrea Mitchell that those Russians who carried out and ordered crimes in Ukraine will be held accountable 'some day, some way, somewhere'.April 6, 2022

