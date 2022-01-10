SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate
11:54
Share this -
copied
The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled Friday that it is unlikely to allow the Biden administration to enforce a rule intended to help stop the spread of Covid in the nation's workplaces.Jan. 10, 2022
The shadow of omicron looms in latest jobs numbers
05:17
U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis
07:05
Now Playing
SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate
11:54
UP NEXT
How some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past
07:32
How a right-wing faction uncomfortable with democracy got more power within GOP
11:40
Amid omicron surge, schools face challenges in providing safe learning