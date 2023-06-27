IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Tim Scott's absence eases Democrats' path to confirm judges

    03:11
Sen. Tim Scott's absence eases Democrats' path to confirm judges

03:11

Despite polling low as the top choice, Scott's rise suggests a growing base of support that could impact the nomination race.  However, Sen. Tim Scott's frequent absence from Capitol Hill due to his campaign has inadvertently facilitated Democrats' efforts to confirm judicial nominees. While Scott enjoys bipartisan support, the advantage it grants to Democrats underscore the potential impact of his absence on the nomination process as the sole Republican senator running for president.June 27, 2023

