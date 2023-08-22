First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

Scott Hall has become the first defendant in Trump Georgia election case to surrender himself to Fulton County jail following charges tied to the alleged breach of Coffee County, Georgia's voting systems. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought forth the accusations against Hall, , one of the co-defendants linked to former President Donald Trump, who is a bail bondsman based in Atlanta. His bond is set at $10,000. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving story.Aug. 22, 2023