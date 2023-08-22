First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail

Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer03:44
Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election07:30
Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation05:36
- Now Playing
First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail00:24
- UP NEXT
Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'05:38
Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained06:31
DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance05:27
Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents04:46
'Smart geopolitics and smart economics': Adm. Stavridis praises Biden's first Camp David summit03:56
Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states07:46
As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race02:59
Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo05:00
Many seek Trump alternative, but 'aren't as vocal,' says Iowa voter08:11
DeSantis: I'll leave drug smugglers 'stone cold dead at the border'02:53
Will Hurd: Amidst industry demand, immigration presents an 'opportunity'09:15
Joe: Is the MAGA base a cult?09:54
Record-breaking Tropical Storm Hilary devastates California02:57
New Iowa poll: Trump commands strong lead over DeSantis, despite indictments11:04
Why Trump shouldn't be allowed to move Fulton County case to federal court06:57
New Blues compilation 'Tell Everybody!' a 'Saturday night party record'04:44
Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer03:44
Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election07:30
Judge's Dilemma: Balancing Trump's free speech vs. witness intimidation05:36
- Now Playing
First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton county jail00:24
- UP NEXT
Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'05:38
Trump to surrender Thursday: $200,000 bond terms explained06:31
Play All