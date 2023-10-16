Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

Saudi Arabia has halted diplomatic talks with Israel, citing concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza. This move comes after recent efforts by the White House to normalize relations between the two nations. Additionally, in Poland, centrist parties have potentially secured enough seats to form a coalition government, a development seen as positive for Polish democracy, relations with Europe, and stability in the region. Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Way Too Early to discuss.Oct. 16, 2023