IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Scalise withdraws from speaker race

    05:59

  • House GOP delays vote on next speaker after Republicans nominate Scalise

    06:37

  • House GOP stalls push for linked Israel and Ukraine aid

    05:10

  • McCarthy says he would return as Speaker

    04:32

  • Movement within GOP to stop Trump melting away: Axios

    04:45

  • Recent polls show Haley overtaking DeSantis

    06:08

  • Biden calls allies to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Pediatricians, parents struggle to get updated Covid vaccine for kids

    04:47

  • Trump blasts judge and AG ahead of NY fraud trial

    01:43

  • Federal employees prepare for government shutdown

    05:32

  • 'It's up to Republicans': House Democrat on shutdown possibility

    06:04

  • Speaker McCarthy is making a choice to cave, says House member

    05:16

  • Biden set to join UAW picket line in Michigan

    04:31

  • White House creates gun violence prevention office

    06:34

  • AG Garland grilled by House GOP at hearing

    06:55

  • White House will no longer visit Detroit

    04:46

  • Rudy Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4M in unpaid legal fees

    04:30

  • House GOP agrees to deal that would fund government through October 31

    04:34

  • UAW goes on strike against Big 3 automakers

    01:52

Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire

Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

06:07

Saudi Arabia has halted diplomatic talks with Israel, citing concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza. This move comes after recent efforts by the White House to normalize relations between the two nations. Additionally, in Poland, centrist parties have potentially secured enough seats to form a coalition government, a development seen as positive for Polish democracy, relations with Europe, and stability in the region. Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Way Too Early to discuss.Oct. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Scalise withdraws from speaker race

    05:59

  • House GOP delays vote on next speaker after Republicans nominate Scalise

    06:37

  • House GOP stalls push for linked Israel and Ukraine aid

    05:10

  • McCarthy says he would return as Speaker

    04:32

  • Movement within GOP to stop Trump melting away: Axios

    04:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All