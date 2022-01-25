IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Mayor Adams: NYC's plan against violence balances intervention and prevention

    10:59
    Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial against Times

    04:00
    'A love letter to a country that doesn't love the rest of us back'

    04:51

  U.S. Surgeon General: Politicization and misinformation two barriers in fighting pandemic

    03:53

  'This is me restoring history': Questlove on his acclaimed 'Summer of Soul'

    12:18

  Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sen. Sinema

    05:47

  Deadly shooting of NYPD officer leaves city looking for answers

    11:22

  Foreign Affairs member: 'All options' on the table for defending democracy in Ukraine

    07:09

  Biden considering moving troops, warships to Eastern Europe

    11:26

  One of the worst weeks for Trump

    06:49

  'As bad as it gets': Trump took hits from all sides this week. What hurt him most?

    05:46

  Florida health official put on leave after promoting Covid vaccines 

    12:41

  He lost everyone he knew due to his obsession with QAnon. Then came Jan. 6.

    06:20

  Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform

    07:32

  Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert

    10:24

  'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

    08:33

  White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment

    11:29

  Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland

    06:28

  After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    10:39

  Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears

    08:06

Morning Joe

Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial against Times

04:00

A positive coronavirus test by Sarah Palin has led to the postponement of the scheduled start of a trial for Palin’s civil defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.Jan. 25, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

