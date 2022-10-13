IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Inflation hit 8.2% in Sept. compared to last year and was up 0.4% from Aug., as high prices show no signs of slowing down

Morning Joe

Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney

04:24

Joshua Koskoff, attorney for Sandy Hook families, joins Morning Joe to discuss the verdict that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack for the suffering he caused them by spreading lies on his platforms about the 2012 massacre.Oct. 13, 2022

