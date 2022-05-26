IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Doing nothing to stop this ongoing carnage is a sin

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I think the age for buying a gun should be 21

    Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'

    New questions about police response to school massacre

  • Meacham: Nobody is talking about taking everything away

  • Joe: What Beto said to reporters is supported by the majority of Americans

  • Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket

  • Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything

  • 'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable

  • Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director

  • Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage

  • Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting

  • At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school

  • Joe: Now is the time to talk about gun reform

Morning Joe

Our children are asking for us to 'make childhood childhood again'

Nicole Hockley of Sandy Hook Promise and professor Carol Ann Davis join Morning Joe to discuss their reactions to the Texas school shooting and their recent columns on their experiences during the Sandy Hook shootings.May 26, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

