    Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter

    06:53

  • Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime

    10:02

  • Does Palin have a chance of prevailing in case against the Times?

    10:02

  • Is Trump's power within the GOP being questioned behind closed doors?

    09:51

  • 45 percent of GOP say NFL doing 'too much' to respect Black players: poll

    10:20

  • Trump phone call logs missing from documents examined by Jan. 6 committee

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner charts the 'red-hot' housing market

    05:42

  • Los Angeles, Cincinnati mayors prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl

    08:14

  • House member prioritizes lowering prescription drug prices

    10:16

  • NFL star Anthony Harris takes fan to dance after her father dies

    01:44

  • Sen. Graham doesn't 'know what the rules are' on removal of papers

    01:02

  • Connecticut governor calls for Covid mask mandate to be lifted

    01:52

  • History Channel unveils new 'Abraham Lincoln' documentary series

    11:38

  • Rep. Cheney in op-ed says January 6 committee 'won't be intimidated'

    06:23

  • Rep. Taylor Greene warns of Pelosi's 'gazpacho police'

    09:01

  • Time for a line in the sand on congressional stock trading, says Center for American Progress CEO

    05:22

  • Twenty-nine percent of Americans support reopening the U.S. with precautions

    05:14

  • Kurt Bardella: Why aren't Republicans chanting 'Lock Him Over' over document destruction?

    07:16

  • The bipartisan push to break up tech giants

    05:45

  • Rep. Jeffries: I’m hopeful commonsense Republicans will take their party back

    05:37

Morning Joe

Saget autopsy report raises a number of questions, says neurologist

05:57

Neurologist Dr. Jason Freeman joins Morning Joe to discuss findings from actor and comedian Bob Saget's autopsy report and why it raises questions about the nature of Saget's fall.Feb. 14, 2022

