IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv

    03:59

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    Russians flee into exile because of Putin's war with Ukraine: NYT

    09:30
  • UP NEXT

    Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

    06:28

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

    08:19

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

    08:03

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

    02:30

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

    04:36

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

    11:11

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

    03:35

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

    08:14

  • It's 'David and Goliath' in Ukraine and the people are showing resilience: Pfizer CEO

    09:19

  • Organizations helping in Ukraine

    00:32

  • We cannot let Putin set the conditions for this conflict: Former Amb. to Ukraine

    01:55

  • 'A nightmare for China': Why Joe thinks Putin's war spells doom for Xi Jinping's plans

    05:00

  • Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost

    02:45

  • 'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past

    03:27

  • Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion

    02:06

Morning Joe

Russians flee into exile because of Putin's war with Ukraine: NYT

09:30

Tens of thousands of Russians have fled to Istanbul since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, according to NYT reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses how Putin's war with Ukraine is impacting life in Russia.March 14, 2022

  • Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv

    03:59

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    Russians flee into exile because of Putin's war with Ukraine: NYT

    09:30
  • UP NEXT

    Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

    06:28

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All