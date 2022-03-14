Russians flee into exile because of Putin's war with Ukraine: NYT
09:30
Tens of thousands of Russians have fled to Istanbul since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, according to NYT reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses how Putin's war with Ukraine is impacting life in Russia.March 14, 2022
