Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member
05:51
Share this -
copied
Chair of Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, the Russian military's invasion in Ukraine, the issues the military has faced and supporting Ukrainians 'every way we possibly can without going to war with Russia.'March 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault
03:21
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees
04:36
Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons
04:26
George Conway: 'The evidence is piling up' against Trump and campaign
06:13
Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'
07:45
Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically