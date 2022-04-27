Russia using propaganda to try and distract from its failures: State Department

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win09:37
- Now Playing
Russia using propaganda to try and distract from its failures: State Department10:05
- UP NEXT
How governments helped fuel an infodemic during Covid08:02
Sen. King: Biden doesn't get enough credit for coalition on Ukraine07:46
GOP voters less concerned with homophobic, racist remarks than Dem voters, poll finds05:22
Premature deliveries a side effect of the war in Ukraine03:37
RNC withdraws from future debate commission events05:57
'Rock & Roll High School with Pete Ganbarg' returns for second season10:58
President Biden expected to grant clemency to 78 people06:44
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Questions remain after Twitter accepts Musk's offer06:37
Russia strikes Ukraine's rails hours after U.S. visit07:38
Polish mayor says city is at capacity, asks for resources from White House07:24
Younger Americans feeling down, depressed, or hopeless, polling finds02:58
Dr. Deborah Birx details tackling Covid inside Trump's White House07:42
Sen. McConnell felt 'exhilarated' January 6 violence discredited Trump, book alleges07:48
United States announces aid, diplomatic push during Kyiv trip10:58
An argument for letting Ukraine into NATO05:46
Brand Up, Brand Down: Right-wing populism, big tech and Ron DeSantis06:22
David Frum: In my opinion, DeSantis did not want this fight05:59
Twitter set to accept Elon Musk takeover offer, according to Reuters03:31
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win09:37
- Now Playing
Russia using propaganda to try and distract from its failures: State Department10:05
- UP NEXT
How governments helped fuel an infodemic during Covid08:02
Sen. King: Biden doesn't get enough credit for coalition on Ukraine07:46
GOP voters less concerned with homophobic, racist remarks than Dem voters, poll finds05:22
Premature deliveries a side effect of the war in Ukraine03:37
Play All