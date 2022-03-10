Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba held in Turkey the highest-level negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian government since the invasion began. The meeting ended with no breakthrough.March 10, 2022
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey
