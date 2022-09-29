Russia to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian regions Friday

Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it continues to batter Florida01:56
FEMA administrator: Lee County was ground zero for Ian's impact06:04
Russia to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian regions Friday04:53
Jose Diaz-Balart: Bradenton was battered by winds03:57
St. Petersburg mayor says city largely spared from Ian06:29
Ian becomes a strong tropical storm as it continues battering Florida03:18
How entrepreneurs are building companies in dozens of cities07:58
A week that defined the GOP-Democrat divide in 202204:51
A lost musical archive sees the light of day on new album05:17
'A serious, dangerous situation': Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength04:14
Colorado secretary of state: A huge opportunity to save the country in November07:08
Joe: GOP still not aggressively calling out what happened on Jan. 605:19
FEMA ready to help Florida immediately, says administrator04:27
Gas pipeline leaks likely an act by Russia, says senator05:58
John Kerry: Putin is more in a corner than anyone would like him to be09:22
Ian a huge storm in size and power, will move over Florida in 'walking pace'02:53
As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?04:46
Florida braces for Category 4 Hurricane Ian06:16
Brennan: Putin knows international condemnation would come if he uses nuclear weapons06:14
'All revenge all the time' is the real GOP plan: Eugene Robinson07:41
