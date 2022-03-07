Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal
06:50
Share this -
copied
After violating two-cease fire attempts over the weekend, Russia says its military will hold its fire on Monday and open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to evacuate. Yet, Ukraine is countering Russia's ceasefire proposal.March 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed
06:08
U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral
07:25
Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest
00:49
How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks
05:22
Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers
05:51
Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia