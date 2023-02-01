IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

    11:04
    Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21
    Jordan Klepper crashes a Trump 'intimate event' in South Carolina

    07:39

  • Joy Division, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson are 2023 Rock Hall nominees

    06:11

  • 'My expectations are modest': Oversight member on coming meetings

    04:15

  • FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home

    04:50

  • David Frum: Republicans need to stop being jerks

    11:24

  • The RNC is doubling down on two failed strategies

    04:56

  • Tom Brady announces he's retiring for good

    07:37

  • Joe: Why should Biden negotiate against himself on the debt ceiling?

    11:40

  • Elie Honig: Trump hush money probe has come roaring back to life

    12:17

  • How Republicans are employing magical thinking with Trump

    09:55

  • Ari Melber: Sometimes it's not how big the allegation but how tight the evidence is

    11:04

  • How 'Poker Face' channels 'Colombo' and 'Magnum P.I.'

    08:41

  • Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska

    04:03

  • Three EMTs fired for their response to beating of Tyre Nichols

    01:22

  • Trump is now going after Bob Woodward; here's why

    00:56

  • Former police officer calls for standardized training

    07:22

  • The man who took over Santos' campaign when other consultants quit

    05:48

  • 'Looks like they are moving closer to bringing charges': Reporter on grand jury

    06:27

The Soufan Group's Colin Clarke and fmr. Spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N., Hagar Chemali, join Morning Joe to discuss Russia's mercenary Wagner Group being sanctioned by the U.S.Feb. 1, 2023

