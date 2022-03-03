IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault03:21
Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically07:39
Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.09:05
'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation08:26
Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill11:34
'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car06:18
Joe: A return to normalcy for the State of the Union address05:14
Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities03:20
Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan10:37
Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'04:27
'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees04:00
Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family06:08
Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.09:09
'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin10:00
'40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital06:00
Richard Haass: The invasion is going much worse than Putin could have imagined08:25
With State of the Union speech, Biden has chance to rally the world03:36
McFaul: When dictators hold on for too long, they overreach09:59
U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'02:10
More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise02:33
Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'07:45
NBC News' Keir Simmons reports from Moscow on recent remarks from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on whether Russia would fire a nuclear weapon 'in anger' or as a 'first strike'.March 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault03:21
Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically07:39
Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.09:05
'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation08:26
Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill11:34
'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car06:18