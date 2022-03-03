Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault

    03:21

  • Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically

    07:39

  • Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

    09:05

  • 'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation

    08:26

  • Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill

    11:34

  • 'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car

    06:18

  • Joe: A return to normalcy for the State of the Union address

    05:14

  • Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities

    03:20

  • Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan

    10:37

  • Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'

    04:27

  • 'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees

    04:00

  • Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family

    06:08

  • Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.

    09:09

  • 'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin

    10:00

  • '40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital

    06:00

  • Richard Haass: The invasion is going much worse than Putin could have imagined

    08:25

  • With State of the Union speech, Biden has chance to rally the world

    03:36

  • McFaul: When dictators hold on for too long, they overreach

    09:59

  • U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

    02:10

  • More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

    02:33

Morning Joe

Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'

07:45

NBC News' Keir Simmons reports from Moscow on recent remarks from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on whether Russia would fire a nuclear weapon 'in anger' or as a 'first strike'.March 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault

    03:21

  • Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically

    07:39

  • Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

    09:05

  • 'Manfred is killing baseball': Joe slams 'greedy, selfish pigs' for Opening Day cancelation

    08:26

  • Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill

    11:34

  • 'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car

    06:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All