Russia's largest search engine hides info on Ukraine war, says former head of news
Former Head of News for Russia's largest search engine Yandex, Lev Gershenzon, is accusing the company of 'hiding' information about the war in Ukraine, and Gershenzon joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 7, 2022
