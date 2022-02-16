Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

Russia has blamed 15-year-old figure skating phenom Kamila Valieva's failed drug test on contamination from her grandfather's medication. In addition to the banned drug that led to her failed drug test, two other legal heart medications were found in her system. The "trifecta of substances" found, according the New York Times interview with Travis Tygart, the chief executive of the Unites States Anti-Doping Agency, "seem to be aimed at increasing endurance, reducing fatigue, and promoting greater efficiency at using oxygen." Feb. 16, 2022