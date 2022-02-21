Russia has 'to be killed' list of Ukrainians, says U.S.
03:59
The U.S. has informed the UN it has credible information showing that Moscow is compiling lists of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,' according to Washington Post reporting from John Hudson.Feb. 21, 2022
