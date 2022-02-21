IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In last-ditch diplomatic effort, Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Russia has 'to be killed' list of Ukrainians, says U.S.

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    'A massive children's dancing competition' near border amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    03:04

  • Religious communities bridged racial divide following MLK's death, formed lasting bond

    04:36

  • GOP slate of Sec. of State hopefuls seem 'willing to lie, willing to cheat, willing to steal'

    10:07

  • Joe to Dems: Don't be on defensive about what GOP says. Make them face what they don't do.

    02:43

  • Hillary Clinton slams Fox News attacks, hints at potential defamation lawsuit

    06:53

  • Kingmaker no more? Republicans are figuring out they can defy Trump and survive

    03:06

  • U.S. leaning into diplomacy even if it appears Russia is planning attack, says ambassador

    05:48

  • An alternative to amputation is changing the lives of children across the world

    07:04

  • A timeline of all the terrible things that happened to Trump this week

    04:45

  • Joe: You convince suckers, you lie every single day. For him?

    04:17

  • In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger

    06:45

  • Joe: A lot of Republicans, former Republicans hoping Rep. Cheney wins primary

    03:32

  • 'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference

    05:13

  • MLB labor negotiations set to resume

    05:46

  • Journalist goes under cover as Afghan refugee in 'The Naked Don't Fear the Water'

    05:43

  • WH touts program delivering '50 million' home Covid tests

    04:47

  • Senator pushes back against GOP colleague slamming Dems

    08:30

  • An estimated 73 percent of Americans are now immune to Omicron

    01:52

Morning Joe

Russia has 'to be killed' list of Ukrainians, says U.S.

03:59

The U.S. has informed the UN it has credible information showing that Moscow is compiling lists of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,' according to Washington Post reporting from John Hudson.Feb. 21, 2022

  • In last-ditch diplomatic effort, Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Russia has 'to be killed' list of Ukrainians, says U.S.

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    'A massive children's dancing competition' near border amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    03:04

  • Religious communities bridged racial divide following MLK's death, formed lasting bond

    04:36

  • GOP slate of Sec. of State hopefuls seem 'willing to lie, willing to cheat, willing to steal'

    10:07

  • Joe to Dems: Don't be on defensive about what GOP says. Make them face what they don't do.

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All