    As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, Russia continues its attacks

    05:24
Morning Joe

As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, Russia continues its attacks

05:24

Russian forces have fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine, causing widespread damage. This is the largest wave of attacks in weeks, and Ukrainian officials say that 54 of the missiles were successfully intercepted by their forces. The Associated Press reports that Russia has also dispatched explosive drones overnight to selected regions in the war-torn country. As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, NBC News Chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel takes a look back at the start of the invasion, the escalation and where things stand as we near one year of fighting.  *Warning some of the footage is graphic*Dec. 29, 2022

