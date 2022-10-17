Russia hits Ukraine's capital with wave of 'kamikaze' drones

- UP NEXT
Republicans have a narrow lead weeks before midterms, polling shows05:10
Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia10:17
'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request08:15
Biden ties Republicans to future inflation06:11
Eugene Robinson: George Wallace could be more subtle than Tuberville03:42
Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth09:35
'Evidence is clear' Trump worked to overturn democracy: Former Bush deputy AG11:15
Ron Johnson draws laughter from Wisconsin debate audience01:47
What does a society do when democracy produces bad outcomes?06:35
Trump's refusal to accept workings of democracy at heart of crisis: Rep. Raskin05:56
Rep. Scalise caught in lie about Speaker Pelosi on January 612:51
The Jan. 6 question from doubting House GOP asked and answered07:51
Employee says Trump ordered boxes of docs moved from Mar-a-Lago after FBI subpoena08:06
'When Women Lead' looks at the careers of female executives03:56
Senator criticizes GOP candidate: Laxalt is 'an election denier'05:54
Daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal praises jury's 'hard-hitting message'05:01
The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator10:57
Inflation rose 8.2 percent in September05:15
Sandy Hook mother: Jury sent a very strong message to Jones and his followers09:24
Sandy Hook families 'will make Alex Jones pay every last dollar': Attorney04:24
- UP NEXT
Republicans have a narrow lead weeks before midterms, polling shows05:10
Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia10:17
'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request08:15
Biden ties Republicans to future inflation06:11
Eugene Robinson: George Wallace could be more subtle than Tuberville03:42
Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth09:35
Play All