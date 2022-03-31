Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head
08:25
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss providing support to Ukraine, why he says Russia is planning for a broad offensive in the Donbas region and why he says the world must judge Russia not on their words but their actions.March 31, 2022
