Trumpism has changed evangelicalism, not the other way around, says author

Rep. McCarthy floats Biden 'impeachment inquiry'06:27
New one-woman musical 'Death, Let Me Do My Show' marries light and dark05:56
- Now Playing
Trumpism has changed evangelicalism, not the other way around, says author08:30
- UP NEXT
Ron DeSantis involved in car crash Tuesday morning00:21
New Yorker: Glimpse of a Trumpian future in Israel06:53
Mitt Romney makes plea to donors to help narrow field and avoid a Trump nomination03:17
Jan. 6 rioter who beat officer with flagpole sentenced to prison06:09
Grand jury could vote Tuesday on whether to indict Trump06:55
'Laughs and tribulation' in the final season of 'Breeders'06:35
Jason Isbell: As a musician, I'm trying to let people know they're not alone08:43
Nikki Haley says she'll support Trump if he's the nominee04:28
Lauren Leader: Is VP Harris doing such a terrible job or is she on the receiving end of ingrained bias?08:48
Morgan Stanley says 'Bidenomics' helps U.S. economy05:15
'I didn't do it': DeSantis distances himself from Florida's new teaching standards07:23
Trump shares QAnon post in social media tirade07:16
Republican to lead war powers negotiations in the House05:27
Cillian Murphy: Being in 'Oppenheimer' was an absolute gift08:34
Robert Downey Jr.: 'Oppenheimer' a great history lesson and cinematic experience06:17
The dangers of RFK Jr. using antisemitic tropes07:52
Republican senator releases FBI memo with unverified claims about Bidens04:59
Rep. McCarthy floats Biden 'impeachment inquiry'06:27
New one-woman musical 'Death, Let Me Do My Show' marries light and dark05:56
- Now Playing
Trumpism has changed evangelicalism, not the other way around, says author08:30
- UP NEXT
Ron DeSantis involved in car crash Tuesday morning00:21
New Yorker: Glimpse of a Trumpian future in Israel06:53
Mitt Romney makes plea to donors to help narrow field and avoid a Trump nomination03:17
Play All