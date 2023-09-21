Rupert Murdoch to retire from Fox and News Corp boards

'I am not the president's lawyer': AG Garland to defend DOJ at hearing06:44
Emergency childcare funding set to expire at end of the month05:39
- Now Playing
Rupert Murdoch to retire from Fox and News Corp boards02:33
- UP NEXT
'I didn't come here to shut the government down', says House Republican07:18
Secy. Blinken: 'So vital' for the U.S. to continue backing Ukraine12:20
Trump privately worries over going to 'bad' prison, wearing 'one of those jumpsuits': Report07:59
'A sign of weakness': WSJ asks why Trump is afraid of debate stage06:40
'We are so dysfunctional': House Republican calls out inaction over shutdown03:36
New book offers insight on building the life you want10:17
'Mr. Texas' traveled from movie script to play to musical before becoming a novel08:11
NATO Secretary General stresses need for supporting Ukraine09:01
Why is Sen. McConnell being led around by Tuberville? Dem rips GOP inaction on military blockings06:53
'Clown show': GOP lawmaker shreds 'stupidity' of MAGA wing03:37
John Kirby: Sen. Tuberville's military blocking is impacting U.S. national security09:25
Zelenskyy criticizes Trump for promising to swiftly end Russian invasion01:20
Joe: I'm sick and tired of Republicans trying to undermine our military04:25
George Conway: It doesn't matter to House GOP what Garland says about Hunter Biden02:08
Sweden's foreign affairs minister on NATO membership, backing Ukraine08:12
'Bringing Americans home is a nonpartisan effort'08:51
McCarthy should stop kowtowing to extremists in his caucus, says House Dem07:26
'I am not the president's lawyer': AG Garland to defend DOJ at hearing06:44
Emergency childcare funding set to expire at end of the month05:39
- Now Playing
Rupert Murdoch to retire from Fox and News Corp boards02:33
- UP NEXT
'I didn't come here to shut the government down', says House Republican07:18
Secy. Blinken: 'So vital' for the U.S. to continue backing Ukraine12:20
Trump privately worries over going to 'bad' prison, wearing 'one of those jumpsuits': Report07:59
Play All