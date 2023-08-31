IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case

  Idalia leaves southeast with mass power outages

    Ross Douthat: Trump trial date is a big mistake

    Co-defendants move to separate Fulton County cases

  Federal judge rules Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers

  Trump inflated net worth by more than $2 billion in one year: N.Y. AG

  'We have a long way ahead,' says Coast Guard commander after Idalia

  FEMA Administrator to tour areas hit hard by Idalia

  Molly Jong-Fast: Ramaswamy is all style, no substance

  Southeast deals with aftermath of Idalia

  'Breathtaking' scenes from Perry, Florida following Idalia

  Rep. Comer insists he's 'bipartisan' as he flirts with higher office

  Coastal North Carolina still under tropical storm warning from Idalia

  FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over

  Georgia, South Carolina coast should prepare for 3-5 feet storm surge

  'Storm surge is the issue for us right now,' says Tampa mayor

  'Minimal damage' in Clearwater, Florida but flooding expected to worsen

  'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall

  Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall

  Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

  Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches

Morning Joe

Ross Douthat: Trump trial date is a big mistake

The New York Times' Ross Douthat argues that the date of the federal trial for Trump's alleged election-related crimes is a big mistake. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 31, 2023

