IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57

  • Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06

  • John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50

  • Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

  • Senate working on additional Israel aid, says Foreign Relations Committee member

    07:26

  • Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

    01:38

  • Biden to give 'full-throated defense' of Israel in Tuesday remarks

    01:59

  • Richard Haass: Israel has real dilemmas about what to do

    02:09

  • David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen

    02:39

  • ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre

    12:17

  • House member condemns Hamas' 'heinous, criminal, inhumane' attack

    06:50

  • 'We are getting ready to fight back,' says former Israeli amb. to the UN

    04:53

  • NBC News team takes cover from mortar fire

    01:24

  • 'Incoming fire' as Richard Engel reports from near Gaza Strip

    03:48

  • 'Column after column' of Israeli tanks move toward border as 'state of siege' imposed on Gaza Strip

    06:40

Morning Joe

Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

05:31

2024 Republican presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighs in on Hamas' attack on Israel, calling it an orchestrated attack, and why he says it is perhaps Israel's darkest hour. Gov. DeSantis says that Israel should focus on uprooting Hamas.Oct. 10, 2023

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57

  • Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All