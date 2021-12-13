IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states

    03:42

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years

    07:35

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

    07:18

  • What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future

    07:47

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

    05:13

  • The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families

    08:49

  • 'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places

    09:31

  • NYC's incoming school chancellor looks to challenges ahead

    07:04

  • Chris Christie says it is 'undeniable' that Trump gave him Covid

    04:29

  • Appeals court denies Trump's bid to withhold documents from January 6 committee

    06:38

  • Hillary Clinton sits down for in-depth Sunday TODAY interview

    11:31

  • U.K. court: Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. 

    06:43

  • The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic

    09:11

  • Ohio House member on reaching across the aisle

    06:34

  • Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time

    11:51

  • Rep. Jeffries: Dems are focused jobs, crushing Covid, economy

    10:42

  • An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October

    04:15

  • GOP-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin

    07:42

  • Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows

    07:11

Morning Joe

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years

07:35

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have just released 'Raise the Roof,' their first record in 14 years, and they join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 13, 2021

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states

    03:42

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years

    07:35

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

    07:18

  • What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future

    07:47

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

    05:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All