  Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

    09:37
  Now Playing

    RNC withdraws from future debate commission events

    05:57
  UP NEXT

    President Biden expected to grant clemency to 78 people

    06:44

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Questions remain after Twitter accepts Musk's offer

    06:37

  • Russia strikes Ukraine's rails hours after U.S. visit

    07:38

  • Polish mayor says city is at capacity, asks for resources from White House

    07:24

  • Younger Americans feeling down, depressed, or hopeless, polling finds

    02:58

  • Dr. Deborah Birx details tackling Covid inside Trump's White House

    07:42

  • Sen. McConnell felt 'exhilarated' January 6 violence discredited Trump, book alleges

    07:48

  • United States announces aid, diplomatic push during Kyiv trip

    10:58

  • An argument for letting Ukraine into NATO

    05:46

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Right-wing populism, big tech and Ron DeSantis

    06:22

  • David Frum: In my opinion, DeSantis did not want this fight

    05:59

  • Twitter set to accept Elon Musk takeover offer, according to Reuters

    03:31

  • Russian forces step up attacks on Mariupol steel plant

    08:56

  • Trump, Pence hit the campaign trail on dueling paths

    04:18

  • The question is: What did Meadows do with January 6 warning?

    06:00

  • Kevin McCarthy does damage control after leaked audio

    10:08

  • 'An incredible victory' for Emmanuel Macron 

    07:34

  • The highest-level American visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine

    01:49

Morning Joe

RNC withdraws from future debate commission events

05:57

The Republican National Committee announced earlier in April it had unanimously voted to require GOP presidential candidates to abstain from presidential debates sanctioned by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Steve Kornacki breaks down what it means.April 26, 2022

