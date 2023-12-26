RNC chair may be in trouble over audio of Trump, Karl Rove warns

Fmr. Bush advisor Karl Rove warns that RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel may be in deep trouble for then-President Trump and McDaniel pressuring two Republican canvassers in Michigan not to certify the 2020 presidential election results during a phone call days after the election.The Detroit News reported this phone call last week.Dec. 26, 2023