    Richard Haass: Xi Jinping has a real dilemma with 'zero-Covid' policy

Morning Joe

Richard Haass: Xi Jinping has a real dilemma with 'zero-Covid' policy

08:40

Protesters increasingly fed up with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “zero-Covid” restrictions rallied in cities across the country over the weekend, in a widespread show of resistance to Communist Party rule that has not been seen in decades. The Council on Foreign Relations' Richard Haass discusses.Nov. 28, 2022

