Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'

A United Nations facility in southern Gaza was struck was hit Wednesday, resulting in at least 12 casualties. The incident has sparked a dispute over responsibility, with Hamas claiming it came from Israel, while Israel denies it. The situation adds to the escalating crisis in the region, as experts debate potential solutions and the role of the United States in the ongoing conflict. President Emeritus of the Council of Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 25, 2024