Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants
06:37
The United States and Russia concluded security talks Monday as part of a diplomatic effort to defuse tensions over a Russian military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Richard Haass joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 11, 2022
