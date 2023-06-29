IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Richard Haass: 'A disintegrating Russia on the shortlist of nightmares'

    Chris Christie: Trump is a 'consummate show-off' 

  • Trump's doc defense crumbles as Meadows' memoir emerges

  • Biden rejects suggestions to distance himself from Hunter amid GOP attacks

  • GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism

  • GOP candidates' DOJ overhaul claims may not match constitutional reality

  • 'Dramatic increase': Online harassment rates surge by 51% in a year, ADL report reveals

  • Biden introduces 'Bidenomics' plan, focuses on middle class growth

  • Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'

  • SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal

  • 'Our unity is stronger than ever': Secretary Blinken previews NATO summit

  • Secretary Blinken: Putin's 'strategic failure' in Ukraine exposes 'internal cracks' in Russia

  • McCarthy on Trump's strength for 2024: 'I don't know that answer'

  • Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'

  • Trump's evolving defense on leaked tape: 'You just have to laugh at the absurdity'

  • Trump's Bedminster golf club under scrutiny in special counsel investigation

  • Josh Gerstein: 'SCOTUS ruling makes post-election chaos less likely'

  • Trump touts popularity amid legal troubles, calling indictment a 'badge of honor'

  • Two Richmond schools extend year to tackle COVID-19 learning loss

Morning Joe

Richard Haass: 'A disintegrating Russia on the shortlist of nightmares'

Recent events have left Vladimir Putin vulnerable, losing ground in Ukraine and facing isolation from multiple nations. The President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, joins Morning Joe, expressing caution in assessing the impact of Ukraine's recent counter-offensive and Putin's resilience. While Ukraine may see some gains, a collapse of Putin's regime remains uncertain, requiring further evaluation of the situation's dynamics and potential consequences.June 29, 2023

