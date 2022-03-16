IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv

05:36

NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Kyiv on Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, why he says Ukrainian forces are going on the offensive and Russian forces seem to be on their back foot in positions around Kyiv.March 16, 2022

