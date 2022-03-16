Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv
05:36
Share this -
copied
NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Kyiv on Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, why he says Ukrainian forces are going on the offensive and Russian forces seem to be on their back foot in positions around Kyiv.March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes
03:05
Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv
08:41
Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor
06:36
'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings
10:15
Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities
02:49
'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress