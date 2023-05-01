IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Richard Engel: Protesters causing chaos in Paris over pension law

06:22

French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law in April a bill to raise the state pension age to 64 from 62. NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Paris on French workers protesting the new law, which has yet to take effect.May 1, 2023

