Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv
03:59
NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Kyiv on how Russian forces are 'bring its destructive capability closer and closer to the heart of civilian-populated centers' and how this could represent a turning point in the invasion.March 14, 2022
