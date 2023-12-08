IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Richard Engel: Israeli military escalating campaign against Hamas in Gaza

11:09

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports on Israel's pushing forward with an assault on the southern Gaza Strip, hunger spreading in Gaza and he talks with a 73-year-old woman held hostage by Hamas.Dec. 8, 2023

