IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

  • Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: Biden to say U.S. will 'solidly stand behind Israel'

    05:50

  • Joe: The $6B Iranian asset argument is one of the laziest, stupidest I have heard

    05:15

  • Lobby in Israel's largest hospital becomes blood donation center

    03:26

  • Senate working on additional Israel aid, says Foreign Relations Committee member

    07:26

  • Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

    01:38

  • Biden to give 'full-throated defense' of Israel in Tuesday remarks

    01:59

  • Richard Haass: Israel has real dilemmas about what to do

    02:09

  • David Ignatius: Most Israelis didn't imagine something like this could happen

    02:39

  • ADL director: This was a pre-planned massacre

    12:17

  • House member condemns Hamas' 'heinous, criminal, inhumane' attack

    06:50

  • 'We are getting ready to fight back,' says former Israeli amb. to the UN

    04:53

  • NBC News team takes cover from mortar fire

    01:24

  • 'Incoming fire' as Richard Engel reports from near Gaza Strip

    03:48

  • 'Column after column' of Israeli tanks move toward border as 'state of siege' imposed on Gaza Strip

    06:40

Morning Joe

Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

01:06

NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ashkelon, Israel, where Hamas has said it will attack on Tuesday.Oct. 10, 2023

  • Deaths top 1,600 in Israel-Hamas War

    07:10

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

  • Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

  • 'Ten times bigger than 9/11': Israeli Ambassador speaks out against Hamas' 'atrocities'

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: Hamas says it's set to attack Israeli city of Ashkelon

    01:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All