BREAKING: Former reality TV star Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

  • Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows

    07:11

  • Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time

    11:51

  • Rep. Jeffries: Dems are focused jobs, crushing Covid, economy

    10:42

  • An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October

    04:15

  • GOP-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin

    07:42

  • Biden heads to Kansas City to promote infrastructure

    03:29

  • Sen. Warner: We need to keep the pressure on Russia, make sure NATO is there with us

    07:04

  • David Brooks: Conservatism was about humility and moral formation

    09:35

  • Alexander Vindman: Meeting with Putin 'occurred about as good as it needed to'

    09:43

  • Instagram CEO to testify before Congress on safety of teen users

    07:49

  • Young Democrats are more likely to despise the other party, according to polling

    07:05

  • 'We do have a rule of law here': Why Justice Dept. should act if Meadows ignores subpoena

    11:32

  • Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine

    05:49

  • Democrat from red state says party needs to boost its efforts in rural U.S.

    07:21

  • Former House member announces campaign to recapture his seat

    08:56

  • 'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

    10:53

  • 'He was this quiet force': Remembering the life and legacy of Fred Hiatt

    12:34

  • Former D.C. Guard official accuses Army generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    10:14

  • 'They acted so carelessly': Why Mich. parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

    07:29

  • The true story of how one woman was radicalized

    07:06

Morning Joe

Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time

11:51

As Philadelphia experiences a record number of murders for the year, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter is taking issue with District Attorney Larry Krasner's 'white wokeness' regarding the issue of city safety. The panel discusses.Dec. 9, 2021

