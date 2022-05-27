IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Rev. Al on honoring those who died in tragedy: We must live the life they would want us to live

The Rev. Al Sharpton and writer Marisa Renee Lee join Morning Joe to discuss how to comfort those who are grieving following the two recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and in Uvalde, Texas.May 27, 2022

