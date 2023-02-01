IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

Morning Joe

Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

Vice President Harris is set to attend the funeral for Tyre Harris Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. On Tuesday evening, Nichols' family along with Sharpton gathered at the historic Mason Temple and called for reform.Feb. 1, 2023

    Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

