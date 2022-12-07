Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Jen Psaki discuss the legislative impact this will have for Democrats.Dec. 7, 2022