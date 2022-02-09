Rev. Al meets with NFL commissioner in wake of Flores' lawsuit
Civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following Brian Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination. Rev. Al joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 9, 2022
