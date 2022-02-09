IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Rev. Al meets with NFL commissioner in wake of Flores' lawsuit

05:05

Civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following Brian Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination. Rev. Al joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 9, 2022

