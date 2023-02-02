IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

Morning Joe

Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

06:00

The family of Tyre Nichols celebrated his life Wednesday as thousands poured into the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the service, and he joins Morning Joe to share his thoughts.Feb. 2, 2023

