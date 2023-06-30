Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist

On Wednesday, the special counsel's office interviewed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger regarding 2020 election interference. After the interview, his office stated that failed candidates and their supporters have circulated false narratives about elections for personal gain, but "voters of Georgia are not buying again." Meanwhile, an election worker in Arizona's third-largest county resigned due to a lack of protection from intimidation and reputation attacks. The Morning Joe panel discuss, highlighting the increasing harassment and threats faced by election officials, which affects the recruitment of personnel for future elections.June 30, 2023