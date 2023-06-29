GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism

The Republican Party, largely aligning with Trump's immigration policies, is even advocating for more stringent measures than those implemented during his administration. Many Republican presidential candidates, including former critics like Chris Christie and Nikki Haley, are now advocating for the construction of a southern border wall. Figures like Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are calling for increased militarization of the southern border, reflecting the intensified rhetoric and heightened anger within the GOP electorate.June 29, 2023