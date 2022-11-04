IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas

03:46

With the midterms just days away, Latinos remain a crucial voting block, particularly in Texas. Morning Joe reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo travels to the state to see what was on the minds of Latino voters and to find out how the GOP is hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas.Nov. 4, 2022

