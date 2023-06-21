All smoke, no fire and a lot of McCarthyism as Republicans vow to keep investigating Hunter Biden

President Biden's son Hunter is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. Biden reached an agreement with a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware. Yet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blasted the 'sweetheart deal' and Republicans vow to continue investigating Hunter Biden. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 21, 2023